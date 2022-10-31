Live

The Victorian government has stepped in to replace Netball Australia’s $15-million sponsorship deal withdrawn by Hancock Prospecting last week.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the deal on Monday, saying it would run until June 2027 and see the Diamonds wear the state’s tourism Visit Victoria logo.

The Diamonds players are also expected to front tourism campaigns for the state.

Hancock Prospecting chair Gina Rinehart withdrew the company’s $15-million support for the sport after a player backlash against the deal.

Indigenous player Donnell Wallam reportedly expressed concern over racist views expressed by Hancock Prospecting founder, the late Lang Hancock, Ms Rinehart’s father.

“We are really thrilled today to be able to announce a four and a half year sponsorship deal where Visit Victoria will become a significant sponsor for the Australian Diamonds netball team,” Mr Andrews said.

“This is a coup for our state. This is all about supporting netball. Of course our government has such a strong track record of doing that,” he said.

As part of the sponsorship, there will be five test matches played in Melbourne, as well as the 2023 Super Netball Grand Final.

In a 1984 interview, Mr Hancock advocated sterilising some of the Aboriginal community so they would “breed themselves out”.

Ms Rinehart has not publicly addressed her father’s views since the sponsorship controversy emerged.