WA teen’s killing ‘racially motivated’: PM

Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the family of Perth teenager Cassius Turvey, saying the Indigenous boy’s alleged murder was “clearly” racially motivated.

Cassius, 15, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends in Middle Swan earlier this month.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital on Sunday.

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court next month.

West Australian police are examining allegations racial slurs were made towards Cassius but have refused to speculate on any potential motive.

The prime minister on Friday said it was a terrible tragedy.

“This attack that, clearly, is racially motivated just breaks your heart,” he told reporters.

“We are a better country than that, and my heart goes out to the family and the friends.”

WA Premier Mark McGowan earlier urged caution after a jury was dismissed in the ACT trial of Bruce Lehrmann, who is accused of raping Brittany Higgins in Parliament House.

The judge overseeing that trial has warned the media to “fall silent” to ensure Lehrmann could have a fair trial.

“It’s before the courts, courts will decide these things,” Mr McGowan said regarding the alleged murder of Cassius.

“You don’t want to intervene in these things. You’ve seen something happen over east today whereby people say or do something they shouldn’t, and trials are abandoned.

“I’m not going to do that.”

The premier said the teenager’s death was extremely sad.

“I just feel so much for the family of that little boy. He looked like a beautiful little boy,” he said.

“They are going through a lot and it’s unimaginable, really.”

Police say Cassius was walking with friends on October 13 when they were approached by Brearley, who had been a passenger in a ute.

It’s alleged he chased the youths before attacking Cassius with a metal pole.

Detectives have identified four people they believe were inside the ute but no other charges have been laid.

Police said Brearley’s vehicle was damaged a day prior to the assault but there is no suggestion Cassius had any involvement.

“It may be a case of mistaken identity. It may be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Police Commissioner Col Blanch told Perth radio 6PR this week.

Aboriginal leaders have voiced frustration at the police response, saying the alleged murder has left Indigenous people anxious and distressed.

Federal MP Tania Lawrence, whose Hasluck electorate includes Middle Swan, told parliament there had been an outpouring of sadness and grief.

She spoke of how Cassius had started his own lawnmowing business and had been invited at age 11 to give an acknowledgement of country at the WA parliament.

“He was connected to his community and he was ready to take on the world,” she said.

Brearley is due to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on November 9.

– AAP