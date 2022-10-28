News National Labor refuses to rule out gas export cap
Updated:
Live

Labor refuses to rule out gas export cap

labor gas cap export
Energy Minister Chris Bowen says it's clear more needs to be done to fix the gas market. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Labor won’t rule out forcing gas companies to deliver more of the key fuel to the Australian market as bills spike for local consumers.

The nation’s energy ministers will meet on Friday at a precarious time for the energy market as a sharp predicted increase in gas prices feeds through to producer and consumer price inflation.

Former competition watchdog boss Rod Sims has suggested the government threaten gas providers with export limits to try to lower Australian prices.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen didn’t rule out such as drastic move when asked about it on Friday morning.

“I don’t think there’s any one single policy lever you could just very easily pull … obviously we have been talking to the gas companies about their obligations,” he told ABC Radio.

“We are very clear there is more to do in relation to the gas market.”

Mr Bowen pointed out a heads of agreement had already been signed with three major gas exporters to avoid a shortfall next year.

He said the government wouldn’t leave consumers and businesses behind if prices escalated quickly.

“We will consider carefully and methodically and in consultation with my state and territory colleagues … careful interventions to ensure the energy market is working as best as it can for Australian consumers,” Mr Bowen said.

“Our federal government isn’t going to sit by and watch that just simply flow through to households.”

In his budget reply speech on Thursday night, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said Australia needed to have an “intelligent conversation” on the role nuclear power could play in providing affordable and reliable emissions-free energy.

“If you don’t like coal, you don’t like gas, hydro is probably a decade away, you’ve got limited options … all I’ve said is we should have a discussion about the zero-emission modular nuclear reactors,” he told the ABC on Friday.

“All of us are in favour of renewable energy, of course. The fact is we need to firm the system up at night time.”

-AAP

Topics:

Chris Bowen Energy Crisis
Follow Us

Live News

snakes
Look out! Snakes surface as another hazard of flood waters
super
Find out where you stand on the super ladder
cassius turvey
Madonna King: A teenager is killed in the most brutal way. Where is our outrage?
George R R Martin
Winter is on its way: George RR Martin’s exciting update for Game of Thrones fans
Check out your quick morning audio news briefing with The Squiz
dementia
Strongest evidence to date that lowering blood pressure cuts the risk of dementia