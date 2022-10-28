Man accused of teen’s bashing murder to face further charges

Live

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the name and image of a person who has died

Western Australian police have charged the man accused of the brutal bashing murder of a Perth teenager with two more charges – including stealing crutches from a 13-year-old.

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, also faces charges of aggravated assault and stealing, WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said on Friday.

Mr Brearly will face a Perth court in November.

Fifteen-year-old Cassius Turvey was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends in Middle Swan earlier this month.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital on Sunday.

WA police are examining allegations racial slurs were made towards Cassius but have refused to speculate on any potential motive.

Mr Blanch said the new charges related to a 13-year-old who was with Cassius at the time of the alleged assault.

“It is alleged the 21-year-old man struck the 13-year-old boy across the face with a metal pole,” he said.

“The circumstances of aggravation relate to the age of the victim and the allegation that the assault occurred in the present of other children. The 13-year-old boy was unconscious at the time and it is further alleged that the 21-year-old man stole those crutches.”

Mr Blanch said the investigation into the alleged assault – which reportedly came as Cassius walked home from school with his friends – was “significant” and there were “multiple witnesses”.

“I want to be very clear, justice for Cassius is my first priority,” he said.

“The police must get this right.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Cassius’ family, saying the Indigenous boy’s alleged murder was “clearly” racially motivated.

Mr Albanese said it was a terrible tragedy.

“This attack that, clearly, is racially motivated just breaks your heart,” he said.

“We are a better country than that, and my heart goes out to the family and the friends.”

WA Premier Mark McGowan earlier urged caution after the jury was dismissed in the ACT trial of Bruce Lehrmann, who is accused of raping Brittany Higgins in Parliament House.

The judge overseeing that trial has warned the media to “fall silent” to ensure Mr Lehrmann can have a fair trial.

“It’s before the courts, courts will decide these things,” Mr McGowan said regarding the alleged murder of Cassius.

“You don’t want to intervene in these things. You’ve seen something happen over east today whereby people say or do something they shouldn’t, and trials are abandoned.

“I’m not going to do that.”

Mr McGowan said the teenager’s death was extremely sad.

“I just feel so much for the family of that little boy. He looked like a beautiful little boy,” he said.

“They are going through a lot and it’s unimaginable, really.”

Police say Cassius was walking with friends on October 13 when they were approached by Mr Brearley, who had been a passenger in a ute.

It’s alleged he chased the group of boys before attacking Cassius with a metal pole.

Detectives have identified four people they believe were inside the ute. No one else has yet been charged.

Police said Mr Brearley’s vehicle was damaged a day prior to the assault but there is no suggestion Cassius had any involvement.

“It may be a case of mistaken identity. It may be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Mr Blanch told Perth radio 6PR this week.

Aboriginal leaders have voiced frustration at the police response, saying the alleged murder has left Indigenous people anxious and distressed.

Federal MP Tania Lawrence, whose Hasluck electorate includes Middle Swan, told parliament there had been an outpouring of sadness and grief.

She spoke of how Cassius had started his own lawnmowing business and had been invited at age 11 to give an acknowledgement of country at the WA parliament.

“He was connected to his community and he was ready to take on the world,” she said.

Mr Brearley will face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on November 9.

– with AAP