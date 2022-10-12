Bali bombings ache hasn’t dimmed, says PM

Live

Two decades on from the Bali bombings, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the ache hasn’t dimmed for Australians, describing the atrocities committed as malicious and depraved.

The nation is commemorating the 202 people killed – including 88 Australians – when extremists detonated bombs near popular nightclubs in Kuta on October 12, 2002.

Images of death and debris still haunt the memories of families who lost loved ones.

Mr Albanese attended a memorial at eastern Sydney’s Dolphin’s Point, which is named in memory of the six players from the Coogee Dolphins Rugby League Club who died in the blasts.

In an emotional speech, he said the attack had been a calculated one of malice and depravity, and 20 years had not dimmed the ache.

“For most of us what happened on that fateful night is beyond imagining,” he told the crowd on Wednesday.

“The sudden terrible light, followed by the sudden terrible darkness. The awful postscript of fire.”

Many people’s futures were stolen, while others would forever carry the scars of the attack, he said.

Among the victims were local workers, alongside Australians from sporting teams celebrating the end of their season – including members of the Kingsley Football Club, Southport Sharks, Dulwich Hill Newtown Basketball Club and Coogee Dolphins.

The terrorists failed in their aim because they struck at the very heart of the Australian identity – “the great fabric of dreams and ideals and compassion and fairness that make us who we are as Australians”, Mr Albanese said.

“All the very worst of circumstances brought out the very best in people. It brought out compassion, selflessness, it brought out heroism.

“They struck at the joy of a free people.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the terrorists who targeted the Sari Club failed in their goal to instil fear and create division.

“In the aftermath of the attack, we witnessed an outpouring of kindness, courage and hope for all Australians,” he said.

The anniversary would forever belong to the survivors and first responders who helped in the aftermath of the bombing, Mr Perrottet said.

“Although all of us may remember that day – we cannot even begin to imagine what it feels like to you,” he said.

Commemorative services are taking take place across the nation.

A memorial service is underway at Parliament House in Canberra and Australian flags are flying at half mast across the country.

A twilight service will be conducted at Allambe Memorial Park on the Gold Coast, featuring a bronze plaque listing the names of the 88 lost.

Among them are Robert Thwaites, whose parents initiated the Indonesian-style memorial after he was killed in the bombings.

His father Geoff said the memory has become no easier, 20 years on.

“Bob was 25. He had a bright future ahead of him,” he said.

– AAP