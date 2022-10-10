Living costs more stressful than pandemic

Live

Cost of living pressures have overtaken the pandemic as Australians’ greatest source of worry, according to a survey released on World Mental Health Day.

Mental health charity beyondblue asked 1500 people to identify the main factors affecting their wellbeing – finding that inflation, rising interest rates, cost of living pressures, along with the war in Ukraine and concerns about the future, were causing the greatest concern among respondents.

Compared to the same time last year, fewer people were seeking advice about the impact of the pandemic, and more were discussing family and relationship stress and anxiety.

Beyondblue chief executive Georgie Harman said people were still adjusting to the ramifications of recent years, despite the shift in pandemic-related concerns.

“Survey respondents say a lack of social connection, isolation, negative self-worth are lingering feelings, and that things aren’t quite back to normal just yet,” Ms Harman said.

Almost half of those surveyed said they felt lost when it came to their mental health and wellbeing. A similar number said they felt their problems didn’t warrant seeking support.

While the pandemic had highlighted gaps in mental health services across the country, Ms Harman encouraged the use of supplementary support services such as beyondblue’s online forums for those waiting for help.

“Seeking support at the first sign you’re not feeling quite yourself can make it easier to bounce back and maintain good mental health,” she said.

beyondblue 1300 224 636

Lifeline 131 114

– AAP