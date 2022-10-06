Albanese and Solomons PM to hold talks

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare in Canberra amid heightened tensions over Honiara’s relationship with Beijing.

Mr Albanese will hold talks with the Solomons leader on Thursday.

Mr Sogavare’s visit follows a blistering public rebuff of the Australian government’s offer to fund his country’s national poll after he announced plans to push back the election until 2024, arguing his country cannot afford to fund pay for the election as well as the upcoming Pacific Games.

He labelled the offer as foreign interference and “an assault on our parliamentary democracy”.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham branded the delaying of the Solomons election and rejection of Australia’s help as disappointing.

But he welcomed the engagement with Mr Sogavare off the back of the Solomon Islands PM’s visit to the US and talks with President Joe Biden.

“All dialogue is positive,” Senator Birmingham told ABC radio.

Tensions in the Indo-Pacific have soared after the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China earlier this year, with concerns it could lead to Beijing establishing a military base.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Albanese said Australia and the Solomon Islands had a “strong security partnership, based on decades-long policing and maritime cooperation”.

“Our relationship with Solomon Islands is incredibly important,” Mr Albanese said.

“As members of the Pacific family, we are committed to working together to face our shared challenges and achieve our shared goals, including on climate change.

“I look forward to engaging with Prime Minister Sogavare on building a strong and prosperous Pacific region, based on principles of transparency, respect and partnership.”

Mr Albanese last met Mr Sogavare in July at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.

– AAP