Skill shortage areas double in one year

Live

The list of jobs where skills shortages are rife has almost doubled during the past year.

Skills Minister Brendan O’Connor says the skills priority list growing from 153 to 286 occupations in 12 months speaks to “a really difficult challenge for this country”.

“It’s an indictment on the failure to plan over the last 10 years in areas of emerging demand,” he told the Nine Network.

Mr O’Connor said the government has prioritised the area by already convening a jobs and skills summit and will continue to work with industry and state governments to address the shortages.

The government has also increased the skilled migration cap to help address shortages in the shorter term, he said.

“We have to work closely with industry, so that we supply the skills that we need, so we can actually deliver the services and goods that people require,” Mr O’Connor said.

– AAP