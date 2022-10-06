Jury shown footage from night Higgins allegedly raped

Live

Brittany Higgins has cried as a jury was shown footage from inside Parliament House on the night she was allegedly raped.

Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and is facing trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

Ms Higgins wept in the witness box as the CCTV footage was played on Thursday.

The jury was also shown pictures of then minister Linda Reynolds’ office, where the assault allegedly occurred.

The photos were taken by police two years after the alleged assault.

They show various angles of the office as well as a photo of a grey couch directly in front of the minister’s desk.

When a close-up of the couch was shown, Ms Higgins described how she was “jammed up in the corner” when she woke up to Mr Lehrmann having sex with her.

“I felt like a prop,” she said.

The jury also heard an audio recording of Mr Lehrmann at the gates to the ministerial entrance.

He told security his name, saying he was with then-minister Senator Reynolds and had been requested to pick up some documents.

Visual footage showed the pair arriving at the building entrance early on Saturday, March 23, 2019, and being signed in by two security guards.

Ms Higgins walked through the security gate, was required to take off her shoes and struggled to put them back on.

With her barefoot and carrying her heels, she and Mr Lehrmann were escorted to the office by a security guard. The footage ended after the pair entered the office.

The footage also showed Mr Lehrmann leaving Parliament House about an hour later and an Uber collecting him.

Ms Higgins was seen leaving the building at 10am, wearing a jacket she said she borrowed from a bag of clothes in Senator Reynolds’ office.

The jury was also shown a photo Ms Higgins had taken of the bruise on her leg a week after the night in question.

Earlier in her evidence, Ms Higgins told the court her leg had been pinned down by Mr Lehrmann’s knee during the alleged assault.

Prosecutor Shane Drumgold will continue questioning Ms Higgins before she is cross-examined by Mr Lehrmann’s defence lawyer Steven Whybrow.

– AAP