PM arrives in Japan for funeral, meetings

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lauded late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe for being integral to establishing the Quad security dialogue and advancing common interests in the region.

Speaking at the start of a bilateral meeting with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Mr Albanese said the two nations were working towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Mr Albanese is in Tokyo with former prime ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull for Mr Abe’s state funeral after he was assassinated in July.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape also travelled with Mr Albanese.

“[It] is so important we continue to work together and to work with our partners as well to advance the common interest,” he said.

Mr Albanese also offered his condolences, saying the fact the Australian PM was in Tokyo with parliament sitting in Canberra was a testament to the relationship.

“The relationship between Australia and Japan is so important,” he said.

“You have a very high-level attendance to pay our respects and show our respects to not just his family but to the people of Japan.”

Trade and global security will be on the agenda at Mr Albanese’s meeting with Mr Kishida at the Akasaka State Palace.

They last met in June in Madrid at the Asia-Pacific partners meeting during the NATO summit.

Mr Albanese will also meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is among other world leaders attending Mr Abe’s funeral.

Mr Abe was Japan’s longest serving prime minister, from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020.

He was instrumental in elevating Australia’s relationship with Japan to a special strategic partnership and central to the formation of the Quad partnership involving his country, Australia, India and the US.

Mr Abe was assassinated in July, while giving a public election campaign speech. His funeral will take place at the Nippon Budokan, an indoor arena in Tokyo.

-with AAP