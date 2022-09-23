Queen a ‘rare, reassuring’ constant: PM

Live

Political leaders have used the return of federal parliament to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Both chambers of parliament will spend Friday passing a condolence motion for the late monarch as well as congratulating King Charles III on his accession to the throne.

Parliament was suspended in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death two weeks ago.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was hard to grasp that the Queen “belongs to the realm of memory” after her seven-decade reign.

“She was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change,” he said.

The prime minister looked back on the Queen’s 16 trips to Australia. She was the only reigning monarch to visit the country.

“She got to know us, appreciate us, embrace us, and the feeling was very much mutual,” Mr Albanese said.

“Along the way, Her Majesty had one of the most Australian experiences of all – sitting next to Bob Hawke at the races when his horse was winning.”

The prime minister also offered condolences to King Charles III.

“We think of King Charles, who feels the weight of this sorrow as he takes on the weight of the crown,” he said.

“At the dawn of his reign, we wish His Majesty well.”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton paid tribute to the Queen’s service and her bond with Australia.

“Most never met her, of course, but felt that (they) knew her. We draw on the wisdom of her words and on the comfort of her voice,” he said.

“She admired that Australian trait to honour those who go about their essential business without fuss or media attention.

“But of course, wherever the Queen went, crowds choked the streets cheering and clapping and waving their flags to express their adoration.”

Mr Dutton said the values expressed by the Queen during her reign would live on.

“Perhaps Her Majesty’s greatest triumph will be a renaissance of the virtues and values she embodied in life – virtues and values which we still admire,” he said.

“Those of duty, of service, sacrifice, of fortitude, of stoicism, of grace, of humility, generosity and empathy.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt passed on his condolences but reiterated his support for Australia to become a republic.

“The Queen’s passing means that we get a new head of state without having any say in the matter. It is absolutely the appropriate time to talk respectfully about whether that is right for us as a country,” he said.

“We can offer our condolences to those grieving her personally, while also talking respectfully about what it means for us as a people.”

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young also offered her condolences on behalf of the minor party but spoke about the need for reconciliation with Australia’s Indigenous people.

“She did not remove children from their parents, or personally attempt to remove and decimate one of the oldest cultures in the world,” she told the Senate.

“(But) she was the representative of the government in the institution that did. Generations of oppression, trauma and suffering as the result of colonisation must be reckoned with.”

UK high commissioner Vicki Treadell was in the chamber to hear the tributes.

– AAP