Protesters demand monarchy be abolished

The Australian flag has been cut to pieces at one of a series of anti-monarchy rallies across the country.

Protesters at Melbourne’s Birrarung Marr cut up the flag and chanted “abolish the monarchy”.

Federal Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe led hundreds of protesters taking a stand against colonisation on the Queen’s National Day of Mourning.

“The crown’s boot is on our neck and we’re sick of it,” Ms Thorpe told the rally.

The group is expected to march to state parliament.

Their action was one of multiple protests in Australia on Thursday.

Protester disrupts National Day of Mourning service

In Adelaide, a man was removed from Government House after he was heard chanting anti-monarchy slogans.

Police asked the 31-year-old, from Mile End, to leave the area but he refused.

He was escorted from the premises and issued with a trespass notice not to re-enter the area for 24 hours.

In Brisbane, a small but passionate group of protesters demanded an end to what they called centuries of British “tyranny”.

“We don’t need the numbers, we just need the passion,” one protester called.

Activist groups Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) and Fighting In Solidarity Towards Treaties are among those organising the demonstrations.

“This is a stance against the continued crimes committed against marginalised First Nations, black, brown and Asian communities. We do not support benefactors or Stolenwealth (sic) and demand justice, truth and accountability for all. Justice for all,” WAR wrote on Facebook.

“This is a demonstration against racist colonial imperialism.”

Another rally is also underway in Sydney.

