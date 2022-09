‘Not now’ – PM dismisses republic questions

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it is not the time for constitutional questions, as his counterpart in New Zealand made clear she had no intention of steering away from a monarchical system.

The leaders were both asked about the potential for their countries to become republics as they visited Britain for the Queen’s funeral.

Mr Albanese said the time wasn’t right to discuss whether Australia may become a republic.

He was asked in a BBC interview when the question might arise again, with Australians having voted against the move in a referendum just before the turn of the century.

“I don’t think now’s the time to discuss those issues, and I have made that clear,” he said on Sunday.

“This is a time in which we should acknowledge the life of service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

He said the late monarch had a “close affinity” to Australia, always standing with its people at “times of difficulty”.

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern suggested she still believed her nation was likely to make the transition in in her lifetime, but said bonds would remain between Commonwealth nations even as relationships with Britain evolved over the years.

Reflecting on the change in sovereign, Ms Ardern said the move from Queen to King would not be “jarring” for New Zealand as Charles was “well known” in the country.

“That relationship already exists. It’s a transition, but it’s not a jarring transition for New Zealand,” she said in a separate interview with the BBC.

Asked why she had said in the past that she believed NZ would become a republic in her lifetime, she said: “I think even the Queen herself has observed and acknowledged the evolution over time in our relationships.

“My observation is that there will continue to be an evolution in our relationship. I don’t believe it will be quick or soon, but over the course of my lifetime.”

In addition to Britain, New Zealand and Australia, the King is head of state for 12 Commonwealth realms.

These are Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

But the monarchy’s future role in some of the countries appears less certain with the start of a new reign.

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, said after the Queen’s death that he would call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.

Jamaica is expected to follow Barbados, which became a republic in November 2021, although it remains within the Commonwealth.

Ms Ardern also reflected on her first meeting with the Queen, during which she asked how the late monarch managed being both a mother and a leader.

Ms Ardern, who was pregnant at the time of the exchange, said: “I asked her, for instance, of course what was one of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum.

“I said to her: ‘How did you manage?’ And I remember she just said: ‘Well, you just get on with it’.

“And that was actually probably the best and most, I think, factual advice I could have.”

Mr Albanese also said in his BBC interview that he would be “very comfortable” with the King expressing views on the “importance of climate change”.

“We know that in Australia the impacts of bushfires, floods, natural disasters, are doing exactly what the science told us would happen, which is that there have always been natural disasters in Australia, but they’re more frequent, and they’re more intense,” he said.

“That’s why this issue shouldn’t be a partisan political issue. It should be an issue which the world needs to confront.”

-AAP