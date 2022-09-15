Albanese reveals jitters ahead of Queen’s funeral

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he feels a real sense of history as he prepares to lead an entourage of Australians to London for the Queen’s funeral.

Mr Albanese, who will leave Sydney later on Thursday with Governor-General David Hurley and their partners to attend the state funeral on Monday, has revealed a few jitters ahead of next week’s ceremonies.

Of course I do. I have a sense of history and a sense of the occasion,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

“I don’t think there has been a gathering in world history quite like what we will see over the weekend and on Monday.

Mr Albanese, who will attend multiple events before and after the funeral, also said he had a “sense of privilege in representing Australia”..

“That sense of history and the longevity of service and the dedication to service that Queen Elizabeth had over those seven decades is one of the reasons why there is an outpouring of emotion,” he said.

He will view the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall and sign a condolence book at Lancaster House.

He will also have a one-on-one meeting with the King at Buckingham Palace, along with a reception with other Commonwealth leaders. And he’s revealed what he intends to tell the new monarch.

“Firstly, condolences. We must remember this is the loss of his mum, not just the loss of a monarch,” he said on Thursday.

“I really believe that King Charles’ statement, his first statement that he made, was quite extraordinary and really acknowledged that loss so soon after losing his father, of course.

“Secondly, that all Australians pass on their condolences and their respect for the contribution of Her Majesty and we wish him well.

“Australians, of course, have different views and I have a view about the constitution, but that’s a time for another day.”

Guard at Queen's coffin faints

Mr Albanese will meet Britain’s new PM, Liz Truss, in Kent. A similar meeting is also scheduled with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau.

Mr Albanese said the accession of the King to the throne had prompted many changes, and questions.

“One of the things that is occurring is that Australians are now more conscious of our system of government. There have been people who have expressed surprise to me about how King Charles has ascended to the throne automatically,” he said.

“It is a chance, I think, for us to reflect on the system that we have over a period of time.”

He has previously ruled out holding a referendum on Australia becoming a republic during his first term in office, saying the constitutional priority was enshrining an Indigenous voice to parliament.

On board tonight’s official flight with Mr Albanese and Mr Hurley will also be 10 “everyday Australians”, as requested by Buckingham Palace. They include Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, champion racehorse trainer Chris Waller (who is actually from New Zealand), and other past and present holders of various Australian of the year honours.

It was also revealed on Thursday that another champion trainer, Gai Waterhouse, and her husband Robbie will catch a lift to London with the PM.

Waterhouse, who has previously trained horses for the Queen, was invited to the funeral by the palace. But she and her husband were unable to find flights to get to London in time – so contacted Mr Albanese’s office for help.

“They were having difficulty getting across. As you can understand, it’s a bit full at the moment,” he said,

“Australians would be very accepting that Gai and Robbie Waterhouse [are attending], with the relationship they had training, of course, the Queen’s horses and having audiences with the Queen at Royal Ascot.”

The Waterhouses have paid for their seats on the PM’s plane.

Queen lies in state at Westminster Hall

Australia’s four living Victoria Cross holders were also invited the the funeral. The included Ben Roberts-Smith, who is awaiting the verdict in his high-profile defamation trial against the Nine newspapers.

Mr Roberts-Smith has taken a commercial flight.

The PM’s flight will also transport officials and heads of state from neighbouring Commonwealth countries including Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Samoa.

At least one other Pacific nation is expected to be provided with support.

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 Australians have signed an online condolence book on the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet website.

Physical books are also available to sign at Parliament House and Government House in Canberra as well as official residences in other states and territories.

Mr Albanese will return to Australia on Wednesday, ahead of the national remembrance public holiday on Thursday. It will include a memorial service in Canberra attended by all state and territory leaders.

– with AAP