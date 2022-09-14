News National MP wants royal commission after damning Star findings
Updated:
Live

MP wants royal commission after damning Star findings

Shutdown threat to Star Casino after damning report

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Prominent anti-gambling campaigner Andrew Wilkie has renewed calls for a national royal commission into the industry after Sydney’s Star Casino was found unfit to hold a gaming licence.

The Star has 14 days to respond after a report commissioned by the NSW Independent Casino Commission found its management had ignored organised crime links and money laundering.

Commissioner Adam Bell SC found “extremely serious governance, risk management and cultural failures” had occurred.

Mr Wilkie, a federal independent MP for Tasmania, said the findings were “no surprise” and the “unethical and illegal” behaviour exposed pointed to “deep cultural and systemic problems in the company”.

“This latest inquiry into yet another Australian casino operator shows again why there is an urgent need for a national inquiry into these trans-state corporations,” he said on Wednesday.

“What’s now been exposed at Star in Sydney is entirely consistent with what we’ve already seen in Crown in Perth and Melbourne, and I assume will be the case at Star venues on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane,” he earlier told ABC television.

“We clearly have a national problem here.

“When are we going to start holding boards, directors and chairs, to account?”

Mr Wilkie also called for an independent national regulator to work with federal authorities such as AUSTRAC and the Australian Federal Police.

But, he said, state and territory governments were conflicted about regulating the industry because they benefited from vast tax revenues.

Mr Wilkie’s calls in the federal parliament for a royal commission to be established were twice voted down by the Labor and Liberal parties.

“Until we have a national inquiry, and a national regulator, I fear these problems will occur again,” Mr Wilkie said.

“These are national companies that have operations across state and territory borders, so they really need to be regulated at a national level.”

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Tuesday, The Star said it was considering the commission report and subsequent notice to show why it shouldn’t lose its licence and would respond within 14 days.

-AAP

Topics:

Andrew Wilkie Star Casino
Follow Us

Live News

Uncle Jack Charles
‘He was deadly, a deadly man’: Remembering the incredible life and work of Uncle Jack Charles
monarchy poll
Poll: Strong support for the monarchy as PM calls for unity in grief
French New Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard dies, aged 91
Ukraine calls for more weapons as it pushes to retake land from Russia
Telcos
Customers pay a price for loyalty to their telco, but SIM evolution will make change easier
King Charles
Unexpected items and customs to change under the King’s reign