Retailer offering on-the-spot interviews

Dan Murphy’s says it will offer on-the-spot 10-minute interviews to anyone who walks into a store this week, as the drinks retailer gears up for the busy summer and Christmas trading period.

The Endeavour Group brand says no experience is necessary, just a passion for customer service and being 18 years old and over.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people who are interested in a career with Dan Murphy’s to get a foot in the door,” Dan Murphy’s incoming managing director Agi Pfeiffer-Smith said in a statement.

“Every single Dan Murphy’s store is hiring, so just come as you are and our commitment to every applicant is that we will give you a short interview on the spot.”

Ms Pfeiffer-Smith encouraged people from all walks of life to consider “spending a summer with Dan”, from university students to retirees.

Dan Murphy’s has 258 stores around the country and says it is looking to fill more than 2200 casual customer assistant positions.

Most are for a minimum of 20 hours a week and many offer immediate starts. Responsible service of alcohol training will be provided for those who don’t have a certificate.

There are 670 roles on offer in NSW, 570 in Queensland, 530 in Victoria, 280 in Western Australia and 140 in South Australia.

The on-the-spot interviews are available until Sunday as part of the chain’s hiring week.

Ms Pfeiffer-Smith said a casual role could be a start to a “great career” with Endeavour Group, an ASX50 company that also owns BWS and ALH Hotels.

– AAP