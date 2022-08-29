Live

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has registered a private company as speculation swirls he will exit parliament before the next election.

Mr Morrison is the director and sole shareholder in Triginta Pty Ltd, according to his declaration of members’ interests.

The company name means “30” in Latin, likely to be a reference to him being Australia’s 30th prime minister.

It is unknown what Mr Morrison – now a humble backbench MP – intends to be the nature of Triginta’s business.

His official declaration was updated last Friday – one of the last to be published on the parliament’s website.

The Worldwide Speakers Group is listed on Mr Morrison’s register entry as an additional form of income for the former prime minister. Its members attract speaker fees ranging from $15,000 to more than $60,000.

The group includes speakers such as former US House speaker Newt Gingrich, former US vice-president Mike Pence, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and British comedian John Oliver.

Mr Morrison was criticised when he failed to attend the opening of Australia’s 47th parliament due to a speaking engagement in Japan.

He said in July he had accepted the invitation “prior to the new government advising the sitting schedule for the remainder of 2022”.

During the trip, Mr Morrison spoke on the importance of the Quad, the alliance between India, the US, Australia and Japan, and went to meetings with Japanese political and business leaders.

Mr Morrison travelled to Tokyo with his wife Jenny. The couple’s flights and accommodation were paid for by the Worldwide Support for Development, a Japanese non-profit organisation.

However, News Corp reported on Monday that taxpayers would pick up a tab of thousands of dollars for Australian Federal Police close personal protection officers who flew with the Morrisons to Japan.

In July, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed off on a package for Mr Morrison that would provide him post-retirement with an equipped office, an adviser, unlimited postage for official business, mobile phone, a vehicle plus running costs, a driver for official business trips, domestic and international travel expenses and security.

The package is largely in line with that provided to past prime ministers.

