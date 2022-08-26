Gas decision undoes climate bill: Bandt

Live

Greens leader Adam Bandt has accused the federal government of undoing its own climate legislation following a decision to approve almost 47,000 square kilometres of waters for oil and gas exploration.

While the Greens are set to support the emissions reduction bill in the Senate, Mr Bandt said further action would be needed.

It comes after Resources Minister Madeleine King announced that ten areas of Commonwealth offshore waters would be available for exploration in a bid to secure future energy supplies.

But Mr Bandt said the decision flew in the face of the government’s recent climate change laws, which enshrine a 43 per cent emissions reduction target by 2030.

“The ink isn’t even dry on the climate legislation and the government is already undoing it,” he told ABC Radio on Friday.

“You don’t end the climate wars by opening new coal, oil and gas projects.

“This is a move that will take us further away from a safe climate and one we will push to stop.”

Debate on the climate legislation is set to resume in the Senate when federal parliament sits in September.

While the government struck a deal with the Greens to get the legislation through the upper house, Mr Bandt said the party was still calling for a moratorium on new coal and gas projects.

Mr Bandt said the legislation was a small step in addressing climate change, but more needed to be done.

He indicated the Greens would push for a climate trigger in the country’s environmental laws.

“We know that the climate crisis is the biggest threat to Australia’s environment, so we want that taken into account when any new projects are assessed,” he said.

“The government’s safeguard mechanism is coming up. That’s going to require the support of the Senate.”

The safeguard mechanism is a proposal designed to reduce emissions for some of the country’s largest polluters.

Ms King has defended the decision to approve the offshore water areas for exploration.

“The annual release of areas for offshore petroleum exploration supports ongoing investment in the nation’s petroleum sector, which is vital for the economy and meeting the energy needs of Australians,” she said.

“At the same time as we strive to reduce emissions it must be emphasised that continued exploration for oil and gas in Commonwealth waters is central to alleviating future domestic gas shortfalls.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked global supplies of gas, which the government sees as a transition fuel as Australia works to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Bidding for the areas will close on March 2.

– AAP