‘All necessary measures’: Ambassador’s chilling Taiwan statement

China’s ambassador to Australia has warned there’s “a lot of work to be done” to mend the relationship with Beijing – while signalling an ever tougher stance on Taiwan.

In his first address to the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, ambassador Xiao Qian, said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan represented a “serious violation” of his country’s One China principle.

Asked after his speech about China’s new White Paper on Taiwan, which states Beijing will “not renounce the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures”, Mr Xiao was bullish.

He also rejected a journalist’s use of the phrase “Chinese invasion of Taiwan”.

“Taiwan is different from any other scenario or situation,” he said.

“It’s not an independent state. Taiwan is a province of the People’s Republic of China.

“It’s an issue of reunification, complete reunification, and the issue of Taiwan coming back to the motherland.”

Beijing has fired 11 ballistic missiles towards Taiwan since Ms Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island last week. It has also carried out simulated attacks, which the Taiwanese government has labelled a test for an invasion.

“[Ms Pelosi’s visit] gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and sends seriously a wrong signal to the separatist forces for the so-called Taiwan independence,” the ambassador said.

“The Chinese side is taking action in reaction to what has been done by the US side. And our purpose is to send a message.

“The reaction is legitimate, it’s justified and there’s no reason for a reproach. As for how long the military exercise and drills are going to last … I think, in proper time, there’s going to be an announcement.

“There’s no room for compromise.”

China claims Taiwan and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary. The two sides split in 1949 after a civil war.

“China has been so patient – for several decades we’re waiting. We are waiting for a peaceful unification,” Mr Xiao said.

“But we … can never rule out the option to use other means so when necessary, when compelled, we are ready to use all necessary means. As to what does it mean ‘all necessary means’? You can use your imagination.”

Mr Xiao also said China’s relationship with Australia remained at a critical juncture. He said while China offered cooperation, Canberra needed to stop provocative actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

“China will never seek hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence,” he said.

“The development of China-Australia relations is at a critical juncture.

“It’s imperative for the governments of our two countries to adopt positive policies towards each other, take positive and concrete measures to improve the atmosphere of cooperation.”

Mr Xiao said the change of government provided an opportunity to reset the bilateral relationship.

But he dismissed acts of aggression, playing down sanctions on Australian products and the lasering of an Australian aircraft on a freedom of navigation flight in the South China Sea.

“It’s just like you were in your house or compound and somebody is driving around, carrying a gun and trying to peep into your window to see what you’re doing with your family,” Mr Xiao said.

“You would feel threatened and feel uncomfortable. So you have to come out and tell those people to keep distance, at least.”

The decision by the previous Coalition government to ban Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from the 5G network on security advice angered companies in China and resulted in concerns about operating in Australia, Mr Xiao said.

“I would rather not use the word ‘sanctions’,” he said.

“Just like you go to the shops and you buy something and you’re offended, you’re not happy there, perhaps you think about going to some other store that provides a similar product.

“[Chinese companies] are thinking, what happened to Huawei and ZTE, is it going to happen to me tomorrow? So there are companies from China who used to be interested in the Australian market, but they became cautious and some of them tried to find out alternatives.”

Mr Xiao’s defence of China’s recent Taiwan drills came hours after Acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles again called for a de-escalation in the Taiwan Strait .

“The more we are seeing drills of this kind, the greater the risk of miscalculation. So it definitely is a concern and a product of intentions that have escalated,” Mr Marles told the ABC on Wednesday.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the world did not want the carnage seen in Ukraine repeated in Taiwan.

“If we don’t shine a light on the activities, on the behaviour of somebody like President Putin or President Xi, we will find ourselves in conflict in this region.”

China has not ruled out taking Taiwan by force, with Mr Xiao adding that in future there might be a process to educate the people of Taiwan “to have a correct understanding of China about the motherland”.

He said it was unlikely President Xi would meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali later this year, unless rhetoric against China softened.

“If you are talking bad about me, why should I meet you? You humiliated me publicly, why should I meet you to be humiliated again face-to-face?

“Once we have a high-level meeting, we hope it is going to be helpful in developing a more positive relationship instead of making it worse.”

-with AAP