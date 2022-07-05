NZ PM Ardern calls on business to step up

Live

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls on more businesses to do their part towards sustainability as she re-affirms her country’s commitment to combating climate change during a visit to Australia.

Ms Ardern, who recently signed a free trade deal with the European Union, said climate change remains “one of the most pressing issues” in Australia and New Zealand as the world continues its post-pandemic recovery.

“The war and supply chain constraints are hitting all of us,” Ms Ardern said at ANZ’s Trade Delegation breakfast in Melbourne on Tuesday.

“So too is the biggest pre-COVID challenge that we face. Climate change remains one of the most pressing issues for both of our countries and indeed the world.”

New Zealand’s EU free trade deal permits the implementation of sanctions if climate change requirements are not met.

The country is on track to become the first in the world to price agricultural emissions in 2025.

Ms Ardern said both governments must partner with businesses to succeed in the fight against climate change and applauded Australia’s new zero emissions target.

“Both our countries are setting very ambitious goals. Your new government has reaffirmed its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent from 2005 to 2030 … and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” she said.

“Our NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) is set at 50 per cent and sits alongside our targets of 100 per cent renewable electricity generation rates and carbon neutral public service by 2025.”

– AAP