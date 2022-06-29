Gig workers set for minimum standards

Live

Gig economy workers could soon have minimum standards enforced by the wages umpire, under a proposal by the federal government.

The government said it would look to extend the powers of the Fair Work Commission to set rates of minimum pay for workers in areas such as ride-share or food-delivery services.

The government is working on legislation for the proposal and would look to work alongside unions and gig economy services to assist with the reform, Employment Minister Tony Burke said.

“We don’t want Australia to be the sort of country that allows workers to earn less than the minimum wage or be subjected to dangerous, unregulated conditions.

“Australians want the flexibility and the convenience of the gig economy, but they don’t want the people on the other end of the app getting ripped off or dying on our roads.”

The proposal comes as ride-share company Uber struck a deal with the Transport Workers’ Union, forcing the company to give drivers a form of minimum wage and the right to appeal dismissals.

Mr Burke said the deal was significant in recognising the rights of gig economy workers.

He indicated the Fair Work Commission would be the right independent body to enforce the changes.

“This will deliver a national approach that gives the commission the scope and flexibility it needs to deal with ’employee-like’ forms of work,” Mr Burke said.

“The previous government said regulating the gig economy was ‘too complicated. Well, today’s agreement shows that’s not the case at all, they just couldn’t be bothered to act.”

– AAP