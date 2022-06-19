Weekend’s nationwide COVID death toll exceeds three figures

Live

Australia’s coronavirus-related death toll continues to rise, with more than 100 fatalities announced over the weekend including 48 in Victoria.

More than 47,000 new infections have also been recorded since Thursday.

There are presently more than 212,000 active COVID-19 cases across the country, with nearly 2900 patients in hospital care.

Reporting of the latest pandemic data follows the federal government signing off on an extra $760 million to help states and territories fight the virus.

The existing Commonwealth-states funding deal was set to expire in September but was extended on Friday by three months.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the pandemic “clearly isn’t over yet and it would be very brave to suggest that you can make that projection”.

Meanwhile, a new study points to ongoing brain fog and memory loss in long COVID patients with no improvement even after a year.

Further information will be presented at the 8th National Brain Injury Conference at the University of Sydney which opens on Tuesday.

-AAP

