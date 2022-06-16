Australia updates UN climate submission

Live

Australia has submitted more ambitious climate targets to the United Nations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed an updated version of the country’s nationally determined contribution to the UN’s framework convention on climate change on Thursday morning.

The signing took place in Canberra alongside Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and industry stakeholders, including those from business groups, trade unions and energy advocates.

The government went to the election advocating for a 43 per cent cut in emissions by 2030, along with net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Albanese announced the government would update its submission during talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week.

Ms Ardern said at the press conference her nation was “heartened” by the Albanese government’s position on cutting emissions.

The UN climate summit will be held in Egypt later this year.

