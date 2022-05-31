More COVID deaths across Australia

Live

Some 39 people have died in the latest reporting period in NSW and Victoria after contracting COVID-19.

In NSW, the daily death toll on Tuesday was 19, adding to the 20 deaths recorded in Victoria in the latest 24-hours.

There was also another fatality in Tasmania.

The combined total compared to four deaths for NSW and Victoria on Monday, following a weekend with 88 fatalities nationwide.

It also followed warnings that “vigilance is vital”, as virus deaths and infections numbers remain high across the country as winter begins.

Australia’s latest 24-hour COVID data

NSW: 7342 cases, 19 deaths, 1185 in hospital with 36 in ICU

Victoria: 9595 cases, 20 deaths, 527 in hospital with 31 in ICU

Tasmania: 829 cases, one death, 48 in hospital with one in ICU

Northern Territory: 265 cases, no deaths, 15 in hospital with one in ICU