News National Doubts over Australia’s positive COVID test rate
Live

Doubts over Australia’s positive COVID test rate

australia rapid test covid
Australians are being urged to register their positive rapid antigen tests with authorities. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infections of any comparable country in the world, but pathologists fear they haven’t got the full picture.

In most cases, people are using rapid antigen tests in the home, which firmly places the responsibility to report on the individual rather than a health professional.

It is the first time that the public have been given that kind of responsibility,

Microbiologist and infectious diseases physician Caitlin Keighley said it was important for Australians to register their positive tests.

She said without accurate data on infections, there was no way of knowing the true number of positive infections in the community.

Without that data it is difficult to plan public health responses and assess the impact of treatments and vaccines.

“I suspect patients aren’t self-reporting because they don’t realise the importance for public health and potential treatment. Most are probably still self-isolating,” Dr Keighley said.

She said Australia’s current infection numbers meant it was not necessary to routinely ask patients to confirm antigen tests with a PCR test.

But she said a PCR test was helpful to distinguish if the patient also suffered from concurrent influenza – which could be tested for on the same PCR.

“I urge Australians to report all positive rapid antigen tests to their state health department,” she said.

“When you are unwell, reporting your positive test may not seem like a priority, but it is so important to take the time to do so. It informs us of the public’s resistance to the virus and allows us to take steps to reduce its effect on patients.”

Australia’s latest 24-hour COVID data

NSW: 8751 cases, 14 deaths, 1234 in hospital with 38 in ICU

VIC: 11,656 cases, 16 deaths, 545 in hospital, 36 in ICU

-AAP

Topics:

Australia coronavirus
Follow Us

Live News

prince harry meghan markle
Mystery surrounds Prince Harry’s memoir as celebrations ramp up for platinum jubilee
Boris Johnson snapped drinking at party during lockdown
China’s No.2 surprises Anthony Albanese with congratulations before PM’s first big test
Although politicians campaigned on things like cost of living, climate action was the key focus of overseas observers.
‘Australia votes for climate action’: How the world framed Labor’s victory as a win for the planet
sri lanka protests
The major news you’ve missed during the election campaign
Ukrainian court jails Russian soldier for life for war crimes