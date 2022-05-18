News National Coles introduces gender affirmation leave
Coles
The grocery giant announced on Wednesday that gender-diverse staff will be entitled to up to 10 days of paid leave. Photo: AAP
Trans and gender-diverse staff of supermarket chain Coles will be entitled to up to 10 days of paid gender affirmation leave.

The grocery giant announced the move on Wednesday, the day after International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia.

“We know that we have at least 900 team members who identify as transgender or gender diverse,” Coles Chief Legal and Safety Officer and chair of the company’s Pride Steering Committee David Brewster said in a statement.

“We need to have proper policy and education in this area so there is clear guidance around taking leave for this important transition in their life.”

Coles now has pride committees in every state.

It has also signed up as an official partner of Pride Cup Australia, which promotes inclusivity and diversity in sport.

