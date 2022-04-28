Live

Police are targeting criminal networks after a man was shot dead in a suspected gangland killing in Sydney’s south-west.

The hit appears to be another chapter in the city’s gang wars, with media outlets naming the victim as underworld figure Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad.

NSW Police say emergency services responded to a call about 9.30pm on Wednesday at Narelle Crescent, Greenacre, following reports a man had been shot.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified and is believed to be aged in his late 30s.

The gunman remains on the run and a black Porsche sedan and black BMW were found on fire at Strathfield and Belmore a short time later.

Ahmad is the brother of underworld figure Walid “Wally” Ahmad, who was gunned down in 2016 while sitting at a busy cafe at a Bankstown shopping mall in Sydney’s south-west.

Mahmoud Ahmad was released from jail six months ago after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Safwan Charbaji in 2016.

Police say the investigation is targeting known members and associates of criminal networks.