Major change to COVID rules across Australia

From next week only household contacts of people in Tasmania with COVID will be required to isolate.
Isolation for household contacts of people with COVID-19 is being phased out around the country.

From 12.01am on Friday, Western Australia will be the second-last state to abolish quarantine for asymptomatic COVID-19 close contacts, in line with national guidelines.

NSW, Victoria and the ACT have already ditched the requirement and Queensland will follow suit at 6pm on Thursday. South Australia will drop the need to isolate from unless showing symptoms from Saturday.

Fully vaccinated people in the Northern Territory no longer need to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

After this week only household contacts of people in Tasmania with COVID-19 will be required to isolate at home for seven days.

WA is also scrapping G2G travel passes and will no longer require interstate travellers to have had three vaccine doses.

Unvaccinated international arrivals in WA must still quarantine for a week upon arrival, but that will be reviewed in four weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and WA Premier Mark McGowan are on track to emerge from isolation later this week after testing positive to COVID-19.

Australia’s latest 24-hour COVID data:

NSW: 12,188 cases, 10 deaths, 1743 in hospital, 73 in ICU

Victoria: 10,734 cases, 13 deaths, 456 in hospital, 32 in ICU

Tasmania: 1213 cases, one death, 40 in hospital, one in ICU

