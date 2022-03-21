Live

New South Wales paramedics are taking industrial action for 24 hours, refusing to leave their posts to fill gaps at other ambulance stations.

Paramedics won’t move from station to station on Monday as part of a union campaign to improve emergency responder staffing and pay.

“We’re taking action to demand a better-resourced service. We want a fairer workplace for Paramedics, and improved coverage and care for our communities,” Australian Paramedics Association NSW president Chris Kastelan said on Sunday.

The union is pushing for an additional 1500 paramedics that it says are needed to turn around deteriorating ambulance response times across the state.

It also wants a pandemic payment and a pay rise of more than 2.5 per cent.

In February, paramedics took a similar 24-hour action amid claims of worsening working conditions including staff doing 16-hour shifts without breaks.

NSW Ambulance will meet with the union at the Industrial Relations Commission on Monday morning in a bid to resolve the dispute.

It comes after thousands of nurses rallied outside NSW parliament last month, as well as 25 locations around the state.

Labor health spokesman Ryan Park urged the government to sit down with paramedics, describing them as “under-resourced and overstretched”.

“Pressure on our paramedics is at record highs and they need support,” he said.