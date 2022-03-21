News National Flood victims will dump debris at PM’s house
Flood victims will dump debris at PM’s house

nsw flood recovery
Scott Morrison has been criticised for his government’s response to the flood disaster. Photo: AAP
A group of northern NSW residents plan to dump sodden household goods outside the Prime Minister’s official residence to protest his handling of the flood crisis.

Nine Lismore flood survivors were travelling from the flood-ravaged north-eastern town to Sydney with a tip truck of flood-destroyed possessions to leave at Kirribilli House on Monday morning.

The action was a protest against the federal government’s response to the recent “climate fuelled mega-floods” on the east coast, the group said in a statement.

Organiser Naomi Hodgson said the group planned to dump the detritus “as long as we’re not thwarted”.

One member, Kate Stroud, said she sheltered in her roof cavity for six hours in the floods before being rescued by a civilian jet-ski. She lost everything she owned.

“We’ve interrupted our clean up and travelled more than 700 kilometres to the Prime Minister’s residence to hold him to account,” she said.

“When [Prime Minister Scott] Morrison came to Lismore, he was too cowardly to front the community outside his curated media stunt, because he knows that he’s again failed in a crisis and people are furious.”

Mr Morrison has promised to open the chequebook and cut red tape for business and welfare support for those affected by the flooding disasters in NSW and south-east Queensland.

The federal government has come under fire for its handling of the unprecedented flooding, with Lismore residents claiming it was too slow to help deal with the clean-up efforts.

An extra $742 million in joint federal-NSW flood recovery funding was announced for northern NSW last week, pushing the total federal and state package for the state to $1.7 billion.

