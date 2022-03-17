News National Victorians warned of challenging winter
Live

Victorians warned of challenging winter

Victoria RATs COVID-19
"I've got no advice that we'll be able to take off those mask rules," Premier Daniel Andrews says. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The combination of flu and COVID-19 is set to create a difficult winter, Victorians are being warned.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday would not give a timeline for the removal of the remaining few coronavirus public health measures, including masks for hospitality and retail workers.

“At this stage I’ve got no advice that we’ll be able to take off those mask rules,” he told reporters.

“We are open and things are closer to normal than they have been for a long time.”

However, as the more contagious BA2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain starts to dominate in the state, the government has been pushing for people who have not yet got a third dose of vaccine to get it done ahead of the colder months.

“Winter will be challenging, it always is whether you’ve got a pandemic or not, flu for instance, always knocks our health system around every single winter,” Mr Andrews said.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley was sent into isolation on Wednesday afternoon after a family contact tested positive for the virus.

The state reported seven deaths and 9752 new cases on Thursday.

There are 197 people in hospital with coronavirus, including 23 in intensive care with four on ventilators.

Follow Us

Live News

EVs electric cars
Thinking of buying an electric vehicle for your next car? Here’s what to consider
Shane Warne
Warne family’s ‘humbling’ donation amid preparations for huge MCG memorial
Marina Ovsyannikova
Who is Marina Ovsyannikova? The Russian state TV employee who turned her back on the Kremlin
ATAGI booster decision
As the booster rollout ramps up, new COVID variants call for new vaccines
Zelensky’s plea, Japan tsunami warning, NSW train threat, construction collapse, Rod Marsh farewelled, Queen returns
US promises more weapons as Ukraine accuses Russia of sickening shooting in bread line