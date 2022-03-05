Frantic, losing battle to revive Shane Warne in Thailand villa revealed

Live

Shane Warne’s friends on his vacation in Thailand tried in vain to revive the cricket great after finding him unresponsive in their holiday villa on the resort island of Koh Samui.

Warne was rushed to the Thai International Hospital via ambulance, where the 52-year-old was pronounced dead.

Thai police told Reuters the death from a suspected heart attack is not being treated as suspicious.

British newspapers have quoted Thai police Senior Sergeant Major Suporn Hemruangsree as saying Warne’s friends attempted to revive him for around 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

“In the villa, the people were sleeping in separate rooms. They were sleeping from afternoon to evening, until about 5pm (local time),” Senior Sergeant Major Suporn was quoted as saying.

“At 5pm somebody came to call out this person for dinner but the deceased did not respond so they called three other friends to perform CPR for 20 minutes. They waited for the ambulance to come,” he said.

The group were reportedly staying at the luxurious Samujana Villas for the weekend. Warne shared a since-deleted image of his infinity pool the first night he arrived at the resort.

As a shocked world absorbs the grim news, Warne is being remembered as a unique character with a zest for life, following his sudden death from a suspected heart attack.

Warne’s death came less than a week after he announced on social media that he was committed to losing weight and getting back into shape.

“Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago,” he wrote above a bare-chested picture of his taut, ripped younger self.

News of Warne’s death came on the same day as that of fellow Australia cricket legend Rod Marsh, who Warne himself had only just publicly paid tribute to.

Named one of the five greatest cricketers of the 20th century by ‘cricket bible’ Wisden when he was still midway through his career, Warne dominated the game as few others ever have.