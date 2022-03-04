News National Palmer to sue over Hitler car claims
Updated:
Live

Palmer to sue over Hitler car claims

Clive Palmer Hitler car
Clive Palmer says he will take legal action against Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews over claims he purchased Hitler's car. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Renegade billionaire Clive Palmer says he will take legal action against Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews over “outrageous lies” he has purchased a car once owned by Adolf Hitler.

It was widely reported that Mr Palmer had purchased the reviled Nazi leader’s iconic 1939 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen Mercedes-Benz from a Russian billionaire.

It prompted a wave of political outrage, with Ms Andrews demanding an explanation from the mining magnate.

“If an individual contravenes our sanctions regime, there will be serious consequences under Australian law. The bottom line is: No one gets a special deal, and the rules apply to all,” she said earlier this week.

“The government absolutely condemns any glorification of Nazi history and neo-Nazi extremist activity in Australia.”

Mr Palmer immediately hit back on social media to dismiss the claims as “fake news” before launching legal action.

“These career politicians have all been sucked in by incompetent journalists reporting fake news,” Mr Palmer said on Friday.

“I have not purchased a car that belonged to Adolf Hitler.

“These outrageous lies have caused considerable damage to my reputation, and I will be bringing the people responsible to account through the courts.”

The litigious billionaire is already suing Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan for defamation.

Mr Palmer claims Mr McGowan’s public comments, including labelling him the “enemy of Western Australia”, made in July 2020, damaged the Queensland businessman’s reputation.

Mr McGowan has lodged a counter-claim claiming the United Australia Party leader and aspiring Senate candidate defamed him in several interviews.

Mr Palmer said the extraordinary attacks highlighted how out of touch politicians had become.

“The Liberal-Labor alliance is struggling for relevance and … are too busy engaging in mud-slinging and pushing lies to damage the reputation of anybody who threatens to upset the status quo.”

– AAP

Topics:

Clive Palmer
Follow Us

Live News

leadership
Madonna King: Everyday heroes leading by example in extraordinary circumstances
nsw floods hawkesbury
‘Lots of danger’ as more evacuations ordered in Sydney
Neighbours
‘We simply have no option’: Soap opera Neighbours axed after 37 years
bin chicken
Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon loves our ‘majestic’ ibis, aka the bin chicken
poo transplant peanut allergies
How a poo transplant partially cured peanut allergies in adults
Morrison Russia
The Ukraine crisis: Australia can do better in its response to Russia’s invasion