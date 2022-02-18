Australia launches new $10m business brand

Live

A new national brand featuring a kangaroo logo and the tagline “Only in Australia” has been launched in a $10 million bid to jump-start trade and investment.

More than 300 marketing resources will be available for free to Australian businesses using the logo and slogan.

“A strong nation brand and tagline will reinforce Australia’s reputation as an internationally competitive investment destination, a great place to visit, a quality provider of education, and a trusted exporter of premium goods and services,” Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday.

Modelling by Deloitte Access Economics found a one-place improvement in Australia’s global brand ranking would increase merchandise exports by about $3.1 billion a year.

It would also improve foreign direct investment by $704 million a year, boost tourism by $174 million a year and increase international education by $137 million a year.

The logo and tagline were developed through the Brand Advisory Council, with design agencies Clemenger BBDO Sydney, Balarinji and Houston Group Sydney.

Yanyuwa man, Balarinji chair and cultural director, John Moriarty, described the logo as a “kangaroo … bounding forward, reflecting Australia’s optimism”.

“It is formed by a contemporary expression of three boomerangs,” he said.

“The head is the hooked ‘7’ boomerang used in ceremonies as a percussive instrument for song and dance.

“The body and tail are boomerangs used for hunting or foraging for food, or to connect with softwood to spark fire. This kangaroo tells the story of country, of belonging and of living sustainably.”

Brand Advisory Council chair Andrew Forrest said the brand would help attract investment, add value to exports and bring in tourists and highly skilled migrants.

“Now is the time for Australian businesses, industry and government to come together and collaboratively promote Australia for all it has to offer,” Dr Forrest said.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce said marketing Australia would be vital as it emerged from the COVID-19 crisis.

“At Qantas, we know the power of an iconic, instantly recognisable brand – the Flying Kangaroo is one of the best-known brands in the world,” he said.

“So it’s great to see Australia’s new nation brand that will reflect the country’s culture, dynamism and innovation to the world.”

-AAP