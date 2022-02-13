News National Last staffers quit Australian embassy in Ukraine as Scott Morrison slams Putin
Updated:
Live

Last staffers quit Australian embassy in Ukraine as Scott Morrison slams Putin

Ukrainian civilians have turned out for militia duty as Russian troops mass on the border. (Photo: Getty Images)
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

As the last of the skeleton staff abandoned Australia’s embassy in the Ukraine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the border standoff with Russia is reaching boiling point.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government has directed the departure of embassy staff to a temporary office in Lviv with the build-up of Russian troops on the border.

“The situation is deteriorating and is reaching a very dangerous stage,” Mr Morrison said on Sunday.

“I want to send a very clear message on behalf of Australia … that the autocratic, unilateral actions of Russia, to be threatening and bullying Ukraine, is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

He also hit back at the Chinese government for criticising Australia for holding talks with the US, Japan and India under the Quad grouping, which the Prime Minister said was working together to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

“Yes, the Chinese government is happy to criticise Australia for engaging in such peaceful activities but yet remains chillingly silent on Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border,” Mr Morrison said.

Albanese to Putin: ‘Back off’

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said Russia should “back off”.

“The threats and intimidation that’s occurring to a sovereign state like the Ukraine are entirely inappropriate in 2022,” he told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“We respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, and that should be respected by all, including Russia.”

Senator Payne said the government continues to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means.

“Security conditions could change at short notice. Russian military action in Ukraine will severely limit our ability to provide consular assistance to Australians,” she said.

“We remain in close contact with our Five Eyes (intelligence alliance) and other like-minded partners on the ground,” she said.

She said Australians in Ukraine seeking consular assistance should call the Australian Government 24 hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 or +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Bejing Olympics
Jaclyn Narracott makes history with Beijing Olympic skeleton silver medal
Dominic Perrottet qld covid tests
NSW Liberal government hit with big swings in by-elections
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The 13 years it took Aussie actor Kodi Smit-McPhee to become an overnight sensation
Canberra Protest
Federal government relaxes aged care COVID rule as protesters converge on Canberra
freight
The Stats Guy: How our freight network held up through the pandemic
brows
Kirstie Clements: Not quite so highbrow now