Telstra to deliver respect hotline

Women being sexually harassed at work will be able to get support through national assault, domestic and family violence hotline 1800RESPECT under a five-year contract with Telstra.

The telco giant has secured the $200 million federal government contract to deliver the hotline from July.

It will expand to provide psychological support and referrals for those being sexually harassed at work.

Funding arrangements will also be based on the length of time support is provided, moving away from a cost-per-contact model.

Women’s Safety Minister Anne Ruston says the changes are aimed at ensuring victims and survivors only have to tell their story once, instead of needing to repeat it when accessing 1800RESPECT.

“Through this process we are ensuring the future service meets the diverse and complex needs of people seeking support, as our understanding of trauma and the pervasive nature of gendered violence continues to evolve,” she said on Monday.

Telstra Health will take over delivery of the hotline from current provider Medibank Health Solutions starting July 1.

“We will bring our delivery expertise together with our technology credentials to ensure 1800RESPECT continues to be a high-quality, accessible and inclusive service for all people across Australia who are affected by domestic, family and sexual violence and workplace sexual harassment,” Telstra Health chief executive Mary Foley said.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

– AAP