Election 2022: Labor promises first step towards high-speed rail in Australia

Live

Fast rail linking Sydney and the Hunter will be prioritised under a Labor government — the first step towards high-speed rail linking major cities, Anthony Albanese will announce on Sunday.

The route would deliver speeds of more than 250 km/h, cutting the journey time from Sydney to Newcastle to 45 minutes, down from 2.5 hours.

The most recent report into high-speed rail – commissioned by the former Federal Labor Government – identified the Sydney to Newcastle Corridor as the first component of the eventual line to Brisbane.

Mr Albanese will announce his government would make the works a key priority for a new High-Speed Rail Authority.

Labor would also provide $500 million funding in its first budget to begin corridor acquisition, planning and early works.

At a speech to be given in Newcastle on Sunday, Mr Albanese will outline a vision for high-speed rail between Brisbane and Melbourne.

A statement from Labor said Australia was the only inhabited continent on earth not developing high-speed rail.

“If I’m elected Prime Minister, I want ours to be the first government that actually gets work underway on high-speed rail,” Mr Albanese will tell voters in the Hunter Valley.

“My vision is for high-speed rail that runs from Brisbane to Melbourne.

Creating jobs and connecting communities up and down the east coast of Australia.

“We’ve already outlined how our new High Speed Rail Authority will kickstart this nation building project by updating the business case and building on Labor’s work from when we were last in government.

“Today, I am proud to announce that – under a Labor Government I lead – the High Speed Rail Authority will make the corridor from Newcastle to Sydney, which includes stops at the Central Coast, its first priority.”

The opposition leader will also announce his government would reverse $500,000 of funding cuts to the Hunter’s GP Access After Hours service.

“The prime minister has refused to rule out supporting a recommendation for a further funding cut, which if approved would end this vital service,” a statement said.

“This is a devastating blow to the Hunter community, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. Almost every Hunter family has used this vital service.”

-with AAP