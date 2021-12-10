ADF to scrap Taipan helicopters, for US replacements

Live

Australia’s defence force will scrap its fleet of Taipan defence helicopters, replacing them with Black Hawks and Seahawks from the US.

It means the army and navy will replace 47 European-designed Taipans, and bring in 40 US helicopters, at a cost of $7 billion.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton insisted the decision was necessary, with the Taipan choppers beset by groundings and availability issues.

“The Black Hawk made perfect sense. They are much cheaper to fly than what the Taipans were – the Taipans have been unreliable,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network on Friday.

“By bringing in up to 40 new Black Hawks … we will maintain our edge in the region.”

Mr Dutton said the helicopters would allow Australia’s defence forces to work closely with US forces.

They were also expected to bring Australia’s equipment closer in line with US equipment, given the instability in the Indo-Pacific.

“The men and women of the ADF are excited about the prospect of a new platform that is going to be reliable,” Mr Dutton said.

“Hopefully, we can get them online sooner rather than later.”

The Taipans have been used in Australia since 2007 and were due to be withdrawn from service in 2037.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the Black Hawks were a fantastic platform.

But he took issue with the number of recent defence procurement problems.

“I have to say, Taipans, Tigers (helicopters), future submarines, a lot is being scrapped,” he told the Nine Network.

“When we see defence programs being turned over like this, it is billions of dollars wasted. If you take a step back, defence procurement in this country is a mess.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not accept billions of dollars had been wasted, but did not elaborate when questioned by journalists.

Australia has already spent billions on the French submarine program before its termination.

The contract’s cancellation will reportedly add $400 million in breakage costs.

The scrapping of another defence program comes just weeks after Mr Dutton told the National Press Club the government would not hesitate to cut its losses and cancel underperforming contracts.

He said the government would have less tolerance for project lags as Australia continued its defence build-up.

-AAP