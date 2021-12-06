News National Former Nats senator gets education job
Live

Former Nats senator gets education job

regional education
Fiona Nash has been appointed to champion the educational needs of regional students. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Country students will have a dedicated advocate as Australia’s first regional education commissioner is appointed.

Former Nationals minister Fiona Nash was announced as commissioner on Monday to ensure recommendations from the National Regional, Rural and Remote Tertiary Education Strategy — known as the Napthine review — are implemented.

She will serve a three-year term and report annually on the progress of the recommendations.

The role was established after the Napthine review found country Australians were less than half as likely to obtain a university degree by the age of 35, compared to those who lived in cities.

The commissioner will bring a national focus and direction for regional and remote education and champion the educational needs of students in regional communities.

Regional Education Minister Bridget McKenzie said Ms Nash would advocate fiercely on behalf of students who live and study in the regions.

Ms Nash said she welcomed the opportunity to work with governments at all levels, peak education organisations and regional and remote communities to improve educational outcomes for students.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Federal ICAC
Liberals want Berejiklian to run for Warringah, despite ICAC investigation
sydney rail strike
NSW bus, train drivers go on strike
snake spider summer nsw
Snakes, spiders tipped to surge in summer
wa ashes test
‘No brainer’: WA’s bold bid to snatch Adelaide Ashes Test
northern territory covid
NT toddler tests positive for coronavirus
queensland nsw border
‘Massive milestone’: Queensland to open early to travellers from virus hotspots