Albanese hits back after attack on climate

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has defended Labor’s long-awaited climate policy, after criticism from within his own party and from the coalition.

Mr Albanese said the party’s pledge to cut emissions by 43 per cent by the end of the decade would be fully achievable.

“What we didn’t do was set a target and work back, what we did was put forward a range of policies … and then have the modelling done at arm’s length,” Mr Albanese told reporters on the NSW Central Coast on Monday.

“We’ve very precise costings. We have precise analysis, the most detailed policy analysis and modelling of any policy put forward by any opposition in any area since federation.”

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison has labelled Labor’s target as an “opening bid”, Mr Albanese said Labor would stick to its target should it win office.

“This government have had more than 20 policies in the almost decade that they have been in office and they haven’t landed one,”

“We have one policy that we have announced last Friday. It’s fully costed.”

Labor’s climate change spokesman Chris Bowen is to make a major speech at the National Press Club on Monday.

However, the policy has been attacked by former Australian Council of Trade Unions president and federal MP Jennie George, who said parts of Labor’s climate pledge were “unbelievable”.

Ms George took aim at Labor’s promise of 604,000 jobs being created by the end of the decade, with only 10 per cent of that figure being from direct jobs.

“While much was made of the supposed jobs to be created, no mention was made of job losses under Labor’s plan,” she wrote in a letter to The Australian newspaper.

Mr Morrison said it was inevitable Labor would raise its target if elected.

“For Labor to legislate, if they were to form government, they would have to do that with the support of the Greens,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

“Forty-three per cent is just the opening bid from Labor. You know what the Greens’ target is: it is 75 per cent.”

Labor took a policy of a 45 per cent cut in emissions to the 2019 election, which Mr Albanese previously labelled a “mistake” for being overly ambitious.

The government has said it would reduce emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Mr Morrison on Monday unveiled a new campaign to help boost recycling rates in Australia.

The ReMade in Australia campaign will urge people to recycle more and buy goods that are made with more recycled content.

“Australians are doing the right thing and they want to be assured that the efforts they make in recycling at their homes and workplaces are delivering real outcomes,” Mr Morrison said.

“We need to recycle even more and this campaign will help consumers and businesses understand the benefits that recycling can deliver for our environment and for jobs.”

