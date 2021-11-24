Lambie seeking apology after number leaked

Live

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie says her personal safety will be at greater risk as state borders reopen.

It comes after the Tasmanian senator accused One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts of leaking her private phone number on social media, leading to her receiving numerous threats.

Senator Lambie said while she wasn’t as worried about her safety while out and about in Tasmania in the wake of the leak, it was a different situation in other states.

“I guess once the borders open, and you are running around the bigger cities like Sydney and Melbourne, that could become a problem,” she told ABC TV.

“It is difficult enough being a politician, you do get abuse at times, but to be smacked down like I was for most of the day yesterday, it was just disgusting.”

Senator Lambie said the actions of One Nation were despicable, and she was still seeking an apology from Senator Roberts.

“I will be putting that in paper and addressing that over in the Senate in the next day or so,” she said.

“It is a really low act what (Senator Roberts) has done with the heightened tensions going on out there.”

The threats against Senator Lambie began after she made a fiery speech on the floor of the upper house attacking anti-vaxxers.

The senator was responding to a One Nation bill calling for the federal government to stop vaccination mandates in state jurisdictions.

Senator Roberts told the Senate on Tuesday One Nation’s Tasmanian Senate candidate Steve Mav posted the number after a voter sent it to him.

It comes after West Australian Premier Mark McGowan said he was considering moving house after violent threats were made against him and his family.

Two men were charged on Tuesday with making threatening phone calls to the WA leader.

Mr McGowan, his ministers and government staff have been threatened after wide-reaching COVID-19 vaccination mandates were introduced in the state.

Federal police commissioner Reece Kershaw said the force had been on high alert following threats made to multiple high-profile MPs.

Labor Senate leader Penny Wong said the incident involving Senator Lambie was a new low.

“Publishing someone’s mobile number to enable someone who is very aggressive about vaccines to contact her and make threats is simply inappropriate,” she said.

– AAP