News National Committee to examine AUKUS security pact
Updated:
Live

Committee to examine AUKUS security pact

AUKUS committee
Defence Minister Peter Dutton signed the AUKUS agreement alongside UK and US diplomats. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia’s involvement in the controversial AUKUS security pact will be put under the spotlight by a parliamentary committee.

The joint standing committee on treaties will hold an inquiry into the AUKUS alliance between the Australia, US and UK.

The agreement will allow Australia to access nuclear submarine technology.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton formally signed the agreement on Monday alongside top diplomats from the UK and US.

The committee’s chair, Liberal MP Dave Sharma, said the agreement would allow access to critical information with security partners.

“It will help determine the optimal pathway for acquiring nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy, one of the most important strategic military capabilities for Australia in the decades ahead,” he said.

The pact came under heavy criticism from the French government after Australia favoured the nuclear-powered vessels over a $90 billion submarine contract with the European power.

French President Emmanuel Macron publicly accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying about the deal.

A public hearing will be held on November 29.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Investigation finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual harrassment
European COVID resurgence among the top five factors to watch in markets this week
Morrison
Scott Morrison backflips on vaccine rules as Coalition senators cross floor to back One Nation
National Geographic
The one Australian destination included in National Geographic’s places to see in 2022
View from The Hill: Scott Morrison trips on a truth test
piracy
Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros sue telcos to block popular piracy websites