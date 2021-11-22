Migrants, students set for overseas return

Live

Visa holders, skilled migrants and international students will be allowed to return to Australia shortly.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will make an announcement later on Monday confirming the arrangements.

It has been nearly two years since the groups have been able to come to the country without having to quarantine, after international borders closed due to COVID-19.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said allowing more people to return to Australia from overseas was the natural next step.

“We want to allow skilled migrants to come to our country as well as international students sooner than later,” Mr Frydenberg told Sky News.

“International students are worth some $40 billion to our economy, and we know that there are workforce shortages out there and skilled workers can play a key part.”

It comes after Australia welcomed tourists from Singapore on Sunday, following the start of a quarantine-free travel bubble between the two nations.

While Australia’s international borders have been open since the beginning of November, only fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and their families have been able to travel to the country without quarantining.

Mr Frydenberg said Australia’s booster program was critical in the coming months, following coronavirus surges in Europe and restrictions being reimposed.

“We want to look forward not back, and looking back is looking at lockdowns,” the treasurer told the Seven Network on Monday.

“We have been able to secure that vaccine so people should be encouraged to get the booster shot when they are eligible, but I think we can live safely with the virus.”

It comes as Australia has been warned a slow vaccine rollout among its Pacific neighbours threatens their economic recovery from the pandemic.

Research by the Lowy Institute found that some countries are unlikely to reach basic levels of vaccination among their citizens within five years.

While some Pacific countries have already achieved near-universal vaccination coverage, some others are recording among the lowest vaccination rates in the world.

“Our research reveals a region divided,” research fellow Alexandre Dayant said.

“The northern Pacific has benefited from the efforts by the United States to roll out vaccines quickly and at scale, while parts of Melanesia have been hampered by poor health service delivery, but more worryingly, misinformation leading to outright vaccine resistance.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Territory’s outbreak is expected to grow beyond currently locked-down areas following nine new cases detected at remote Binjari, about 320 kilometres south of Darwin at the weekend.

Victoria reported 1275 cases on Sunday and a further four deaths.

In NSW there were 176 infections and two deaths, while in the ACT there were 16 cases.

A new case was reported in Tasmania after an 18-month-old boy from Victoria tested positive after travelling to Hobart with his mother.

