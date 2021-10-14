Delays to case of man accused of Brittany Higgins rape

Live

A mix-up with the brief of evidence against the man charged with raping Brittany Higgins has delayed the high-profile prosecution.

Acting for Bruce Lehrmann, barrister John Korn told ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday he initially received a police brief containing information to which he should not have had access.

Requesting an adjournment, Mr Korn said another brief had been couriered to him but it would take two weeks to go though.

Prosecutors indicated they were ready to commit the case to trial but did not oppose the adjournment.

Mr Korn also indicated there were issues around COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“If he (Mr Lehrmann) comes to NSW, he has to quarantine for a fortnight,” he said.

Mr Korn also indicated virus travel restrictions and quarantine requirements were causing issues in terms of meeting his client, who the court was previously told was in Queensland.

Mr Lehrmann appeared in court on Thursday via a phone link. He is charged with sexual intercourse without consent at Parliament House in March 2019.

When asked by magistrate Beth Campbell if he could hear the proceedings, the 26-year-old replied: “I can, Your Honour”.

He has instructed his defence to enter a plea of not guilty and the case is due to return to court on November 5.

Ms Higgins went public in February alleging a then-unnamed colleague raped her in the office of minister Linda Reynolds in the lead-up to the last election.

It led to a firestorm about the treatment of women in politics.

-AAP