Final budget deficit hits $134.2bn in 2020-21

The final outcome for the federal budget in the 2020/21 financial year was an underlying deficit of $134.2 billion, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

This compares with a forecast $161 billion deficit made at the time of the May budget.

“This reflects the stronger-than-expected economic recovery, supported by the government’s economic response, from the COVID-19 outbreaks in calendar year 2020 with activity improving and rising above pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2021,” the Treasurer said in a statement on Thursday.

-more to come

-AAP

