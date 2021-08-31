News National Army chief pays tribute to soldiers killed in Qld
Live

Army chief pays tribute to soldiers killed in Qld

adf soldiers killed
Chief of Army Rick Burr says support will be given to the families of two soldiers killed on Monday. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia’s chief of army has paid tribute to two soldiers who were killed after their truck crashed on a remote road in north Queensland.

The 40-year-old and 28-year-old from Brisbane-based 7th Brigade died when their truck rolled on Dotswood Road at Dotswood, near Charters Towers, on Monday.

Defence rescue and medical teams attended, however the two were later confirmed dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Chief of Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr expressed condolences to the soldiers’ families and said support will be extended to them.

“Our highest priority is caring for the families, friends and loved ones of our soldiers and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time,” he said.

“It is with this in mind that we will not be releasing the names of our soldiers at this time.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told federal parliament on Monday there were significant personnel and assets around the Lavarack Barracks in Townsville.

“It is a very dangerous task that our troops are involved in, even during training exercises, and the movement of equipment up and down our national highways,” Mr Dutton said.

“That’s very sad news for our country to learn and our condolences and thoughts are with their friends and family.”

Defence is working with Queensland Police to investigate the cause of the accident.

-AAP

Topics:

Australian Defence Force Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

national plan reopening Scot Morrison Anthony Albanese
The government is picking a dishonest fight on reopening targets
robo-advice man mobile phone financial planning
Why robo-advice can be a good low-cost investment option
petrol prices
‘Strange market’: Petrol prices reach record high in Sydney as servos defend profits
covid canberra
ACT lockdown extended after 13 more COVID cases
Paul Bongiorno: Truth serum is needed just as much as millions more doses of vaccine
ventilation Pfizer students Sydney AAP
Why improving ventilation is so important before the return to school