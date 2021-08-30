Soldiers killed in training accident in Queensland

Live

Two soldiers have died after becoming trapped in their crashed vehicle in a remote part of north Queensland.

Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Dotswood Road at Dotswood, near Charters Towers – around 130 kilometres inland from Townsville – about 1.45pm on Monday.

Officers and firefighters found the soldiers unconscious and trapped in the vehicle, and they later died at the scene.

The police forensic crash unit is investigating the accident.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told federal parliament there were significant personnel and assets around the Lavarack Barracks in Townsville.

“It is a very dangerous task that our troops are involved in, even during training exercises, and the movement of equipment up and down our national highways,” Mr Dutton said.

“That’s very sad news for our country to learn and our condolences and thoughts are with their friends and family.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese also shared his condolences in parliament.

“This is a tragic loss for people wearing our uniform, serving our nation, and defending our people,” he said.

I’m deeply saddened to hear that two soldiers have lost their lives today in a vehicle crash near Townsville. It's tragic when anyone who serves our country loses their life. My heart goes out to their family, friends and the tight-knit Townsville community. — Senator Nita Green (@nitagreenqld) August 30, 2021

Labor senator Nita Green, based in Townsville, tweeted she was “deeply saddened” by the tragic accident.

The New Daily has contacted the Department of Defence for comment.

-with AAP