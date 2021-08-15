News National Aussie Moloney claims bantamweight title
Aussie Moloney claims bantamweight title

Australian boxer Jason Moloney is the new WBC Silver bantamweight champion after recording a unanimous points decision over American Joshua Greer Jnr.

The judges awarded Moloney the fight 98-92, 98-92, 96-94 after the 30-year-old clearly landed more clean jabs and body blows throughout the 10-round tussle in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The victory improves Moloney’s record to 22-2 (18KO) and edges him ever closer to a world title fight.

Moloney’s twin brother Andrew will fight American Joshua Franco for the WBA’s world super flyweight title in Sunday’s main event.

Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh also features in his much-anticipated four-round professional boxing debut.

