News National One-third of census done, eyes on hackers
Live

One-third of census done, eyes on hackers

The census on August 10 will cover 10 million households and 25 million people.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia’s bean counters and cyber detectives hope to avoid the embarrassment of another bungled census.

Some 3.3 million surveys have already been returned, which covers about 8.5 million Australians.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said there was no guarantee cyber attacks wouldn’t impact the census, with some people always wanting to test government systems.

“Thus far we’ve been very happy with the security measures put in place,” Mr Sukkar told Sky News on Tuesday.

“We’ll be hoping that for the remaining two-thirds of Australians who are hopefully going to lodge their surveys over the course of today and this evening that it will all be smooth sailing.”

After trusting tech giant IBM with crucial infrastructure last time, which spectacularly crashed, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has rebuilt the census system with consultancy firm PwC Australia and Amazon Web Services.

Checked and rechecked by federal experts in the lead-up, amid a rise in successful ransomware attacks on Australian businesses over the past six months, it is hoped any cyber attacks will fail.

Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen says stress on the census system has been eased by Australians completing the survey early.

Mr Sukkar said the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Defence and the Digital Transformation Agency have ensured “state of the art” cyber security protections are in place.

“We’re very confident about not just the robust security but the protection of people’s data,” he said.

Amazon Web Services has been certified by federal cyber experts for storing and processing highly sensitive data rated at the “protected” security classification level.

The data is expected to give an unusual snapshot compared to other years because of COVID-19 lockdowns and border restrictions.

Dr Gruen is predicting the survey will show a mixture of pandemic-specific information and longer-term trends.

He believes the trend of people moving out of capital cities, perhaps accelerated during the pandemic, will be documented in this year’s census.

That would give policymakers a clearer idea of future needs for transport, health, education and other services.

Failure to fill out the compulsory form will attract a polite reminder and then a fine.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

IPCC report
IPCC’s grim warning on temperature shows limiting global warming is what matters most
Australians overseas
The federal government made it even harder for Australians overseas to come home. Is this legal?
superannuation reforms
Surprise superannuation regulations cast question mark over reforms
Aged-care workers vaccination deadline
Barely half of aged-care workers now vaccinated, despite looming deadline
Race to trace Byron Bay case who ‘didn’t believe’ in coronavirus rules
Car park inquiry
New push for Senate inquiry into car park ‘pork barrelling’