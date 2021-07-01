Sydneysiders with the coronavirus worked out at two gyms, stayed overnight at a hotel and shopped at a H&M shop, prompting authorities to issue new alerts for venues that are close-contact locations.

It comes as NSW Health braces for the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak at two Sydney hospitals after a student nurse was found to have worked for five days while infectious.

More than 100 patients and staff are isolating, with one of the 24-year-old’s household contacts testing positive to the virus so far.

Also in isolation is NSW Customer Services Minister Victor Dominello who had been given the wrong information about his risk level.

NSW Health has apologised after health authorities advised him he was a casual contact of a COVID case when he was actually a close contact.

Outbreaks of the Delta strain have already put more than 12 million people under lockdown across NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Here is where the outbreaks stand as of early Thursday morning…

NSW exposure site list grows

By 10pm on Wednesday, NSW Health added six venues and six bus routes to its list of close contact exposure sites.

They included Crunch Fitness in Bankstown, Fitness First in Maroubra, Burwood Hotel in Burwood, H&M in Sydney, Nieo’s Grill in Earlwood, and UNSW Judo Club in Daceyville, as well as buses to and from Westfield Eastgardens and Farifield Hospital.

A further 14 locations and five train lines were made casual contact sites.

Among them were the East Village Shopping Centre and Coles in Zetland, Big W and EB Games in Eastgardens, Chemist Warehouse in Rose Bay and Woolworths in Auburn.

Anyone who visited a close contact site must isolate for 14 days regardless of their COVID-19 test result, whereas those who attended a casual contact site must isolate until they test negative.

NSW reported 22 new local coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally for the outbreak to 171.

Hours later, a Sydney woman was revealed to have worked for up to five days while infectious in Fairfield Hospital’s rehabilitation ward and the cardiology ward and general abdominal surgery ward at Royal North Shore Hospital.

NSW’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant said the affected wards had been locked down and staff and patients tested almost immediately after the diagnosis, including patients who were recently discharged.

All tests returned so far have been negative, NSW Health said on Wednesday evening.

NSW Health issues the wrong advice

NSW Health has apologised to state minister Victor Dominello for providing incorrect advice to him related to his exposure in NSW Parliament to a COVID-19 case diagnosed on Thursday, June 24.

Mr Dominello left isolation on Saturday after receiving a negative test result and advice from NSW Health he had been classified as a casual contact.

He immediately re-entered isolation when contacted by NSW Health on Wednesday afternoon to advise he remained a close contact.

“An urgent COVID-19 test was performed and this test returned a negative result,” NSW Health said.

The minister is to remain in isolation until July 6.

“His two negative test results mean he has not posed a risk while in the community or to those he has interacted with in recent days,” the department said.

First full day of lockdown for Alice Springs

More than 25,000 people in Alice Springs were ordered to lock down for 72 hours from 1pm local time on Wednesday.

Now the town is waking to its first full day of lockdown after a Delta variant outbreak that started in a central Australian mine grew by five.

A worker at Newmont’s Granites Mine spent seven hours at Alice Springs airport on Friday before flying to South Australia.

He then infected four family members with the virus in Adelaide, Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

“We are still in a dangerous period. The territory is still under threat,” Mr Gunner said.

The health direction applies to everyone inside the Alice Springs town council boundary, including hundreds of Indigenous Australians living in camps.

“Rough sleepers are among the most vulnerable,” Mr Gunner said.

Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie delivered a message in the Aboriginal Arrernte language of the Indigenous Alice Springs people.

He said to stay put, and that food, face masks and blankets would be provided.

“We’re working closely with the (Central Australian Aboriginal Congress) and the council to make sure you’re safe,” Dr Heggie said.

Meanwhile, Darwin and its surrounding areas have been in lockdown since Sunday, with hopes restrictions will end on Friday after wastewater testing found no evidence of COVID in the community.

South Australia avoids lockdown despite new infections

SA reported five new local cases on Wednesday involving a miner who recently returned from the Northern Territory, his wife and three of their children, all aged under 10.

The family was in isolation since the man’s return giving authorities some confidence there will be no further community transmission.

However, SA Health is urgently retesting 28 other miners who returned from the same site last week.

They all returned negative results with their first tests.

Premier Steven Marshall says the new cases are a “concerning turn of events” but the family involved had done the right thing.

“South Australia is not going into a lockdown and I think many people will be extraordinarily relieved about that,” he said.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said officials had moved to require anyone on the same Alice Springs to Adelaide flight as the infected miner on Friday, to go into isolation.

-with AAP